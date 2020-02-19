Essentials of Airway Management

In recent years, there have been many advances in the safe management of the patient's airway, a cornerstone of anesthetic practice. An Update on Airway Management brings forth information about new approaches in airway management in many clinical settings.

This volume analyzes and explains new preoperative diagnostic methods, algorithms, intubation devices, extubation procedures, novelties in postoperative management in resuscitation and intensive care units, while providing a simple, accessible and applicable reading experience that helps medical practitioners in daily practice.

Key topics reviewed in this reference include:

New airway devices, clinical management techniques, pharmacology updates (ASA guidelines, DAS algorithms, Vortex approach, etc.),

Induced and awake approaches in different settings

Updates on diagnostic accuracy of perioperative radiology and ultrasonography

Airway management in different settings (non-operating room locations and emergency rooms)

Airway management in specific patient groups (for example, patients suffering from morbid obesity, obstetric patients and critical patients)

Algorithms and traditional surgical techniques that include emergency cricothyrotomy and tracheostomy in 'Cannot Intubate, Cannot Ventilate' scenarios.

Learning techniques to manage airways correctly, focusing on the combination of knowledge, technical abilities, decision making, communication skills and leadership

Special topics such as difficult airway management registry, organization, documentation, dissemination of critical information, big data and databases

The comprehensive updates presented in this volume make this a useful reference for anesthesiologists, surgeons and EMTs at all levels.

About the Editor:

Eugenio D. Martinez-Hurtado is a Consultant Anesthetist, at the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Infanta Leonor University Hospital, Madrid, Spain. Dr. Martinez-Hurtado is an expert in airway management and Instructor at the EAMS, SEDAR and FIDIVA. He has also served as captain of the Spanish Military Health Corps and has been serving as an instructor in multiple anesthesia and airway management courses in Spanish institutions such as CEU University, University of Alcala (UAH), and SEDAR PROANES.

Maria Luisa Mariscal Flores is the Chief of the Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Therapy, Getafe University Hospital (HUGF), Madrid, Spain. Dr. Flores has 20 years of teaching experience in the field of difficult airway (DA) management. She is also a member of several Spanish professional anesthesiology associations, such as SEDAR, SAR, GVAH and GEVAD.

Keywords:

Intubation, airway management, resuscitation, medical practitioners, anesthesiologist, tracheostomy, clinical management, Anesthesia, critical care, anesthesiology