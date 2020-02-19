Ethic of Canadian Nursing Practice

There is an increased use of technology and informatics, heavier workloads and constant changes in the way in which disease processes are managed. Yet, when compared with other health professionals, nurses still spend a great deal of time in direct contact with patients and clients

The Ethic of Care: A Moral Compass for Canadian Nursing Practice motivates the nurses in achieving accountability and sustainability in healthcare systems around Canada with great emphasis to overcome social biases. Encourages in the development of skills and compassion in order to leave the patient with better impression. Nurses should be the ethical leaders at client, community as well as global level.

This book is unique from other nursing ethics textbooks in several key ways. The book adds a heightened dimension to the already rich knowledge in the field of applied nursing ethics and the ethic of care. The author argues that the ethic of care, or the moral imperative to act justly, be the guiding compass for everything that nurses do. It is with passion and conviction that nurses are encouraged to embody the ethic of care as a "lived virtue." Nurses are also inspired to be the leaders of tomorrow by working toward achieving accountability and sustainability in the Canadian publicly funded health care system and by effectively addressing social inequities. At the end of each chapter the author conveys real life case studies, as derived from her experiences as a critical care nurse, psychiatric nurse clinician and former Coroner. These vignettes bring the subject to life and serve as a means for applying newly acquired ethical knowledge. The aim of this book is to inspire nurses to be as skillful, and compassionate as they can be so that they will leave every encounter with their clients, better than when they first arrived. The book attempts to inspire nurses to be ethical leaders for social change at the patient/client, community and global level. This revised edition of the book includes additional information about trauma-informed care to combat systemic racism and improve the health outcomes for Indigenous people; ethics, gender and sexual orientation is dealt with in an inclusive and sensitive way, and a new Code of Conduct has been included.

Dr. Kathleen Stephany PhD is a Registered Nurse with British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals and a certified Psychologist with the Canadian Counselling & Psychotherapy Association. Dr. Kathleen has a PhD in Counselling Psychology and currently working as Nurse Educator in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program at Douglas College in Coquitlam, BC where she teaches courses in applied nursing ethics and mental health. Prior to being awarded her doctorate degree, she earned an MA in Counselling Psychology, BA in Psychology, BScN and a Diploma in Nursing. Dr. Kathleen is a member of the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. She is also a member of other professional associations such as The Canadian Nurses Association, The Canadian Mental Health Association, the Xia Eta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International, Honor Society of Nursing, and The Western Northern Region of the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing. In January 2016 Dr. Kathleen was recognized by World Wide Branding for Excellence in Nursing Education. She is the author of several textbooks and self-help books and also serves as an Ethicist, Ethic of care Theorist, Suicidologist, motivational speaker and media consultant.

