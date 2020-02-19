Marine ecosystem: Materials and Microbes

Marine ecosystems offer several benefits to human communities. To make sustainable use of these benefits, it is necessary to elucidate and conserve marine ecology, and strive to maintain a sustainable natural resource management program. For this reason, understanding the diversity and behavior of both macro-ecosystems and micro-ecosystems are crucial.

Monitoring Artificial Materials and Microbes in Marine Ecosystems explores microbial roles and their interaction with artificial materials in marine environments. After starting with simple topics for beginners, chapters explore methods to detect microorganisms in marine ecosystems and interactions of marine organisms with artificial materials. The sequential progression into advanced topics makes it easier to understand how to solve the reduction in marine-ecosystem viability caused by adverse events. Readers are provided with useful information for rehabilitating marine environments to make them sustainable for communities.

Topics such as marine ecosystems and environmental monitoring assessment, methods to detect microorganisms (viruses and bacteria) and evaluate marine environments, interactions between artificial metallic materials and microorganisms in marine environments has been discussed comprehensively.

This book is intended primarily for marine ecologists, microbiologists, environmental engineers, and engineers associated with industrial projects. This book is also useful as a text for undergraduate and graduate-level courses in marine biology, ecology, and microbiology.

Dr. Toshiyuki Takahashi received his Ph.D. in Biological Science from Hiroshima University (Hiroshima, Japan). He worked as a Researcher at Time Associate Co., Ltd. (Japan), as an Assistant Professor at Keio University (Yokohama, Japan), and as Assistant Professor and as a full-time lecturer at the Miyakonojo National College of Technology (Miyazaki, Japan). Currently, he is an Associate Professor of the Department of Chemical Science and Engineering of the National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Miyokonolo College, Japan. Dr. Takahashi has specifically researched the cross-interaction in symbiosis between host cells and algal symbionts. He has also focused on technological developments using microbes and microalgae. He has published several peer-reviewed publications and chapters of scientific books and has been honored with a number of awards and certificates for his researches.

