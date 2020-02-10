Protocols used in Molecular Biology is now live

Understanding biological phenomena and processes, the diagnosis of diseases and elucidating key target molecule underlying a particular disease, require a strong foundation of protocols frequently used in molecular biology experiments. The learning from these protocols eventually allow researchers to develop therapeutic strategies for different ailments.

This new book represents a collection of protocols used in molecular biology emphasizing mainly on proteomics, genomics, cell culture, epigenetic modification and structural biology. It includes summarized examples and valuable information which can aid readers in unraveling the problems encountered in studying cancer biology, genetics, neuroscience and more. The book will serve as a reference for clinical researchers in areas like Oncology and Neuroscience. Specifically, a neuroscientist can utilize this information to isolate RNA and DNA from brain tissues.

Protocols included in this book include real time polymerase chain reaction (for the detection of mRNA levels), western blotting (for studying protein expression in tissues). The rapid Golgi method (for studying epigenetic changes to DNA), cell culture protocols (for understanding cellular staes in pathological conditions), 2D DIGE, Mis-match Amplification Mutation Assay and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (which are useful for proteomics experiments).

Protocols used in Molecular Biology is therefore, a complete package of information for academicians, molecular biologists, graduates and undergraduate students.

###

About The Editors:

Dr Sandeep Kumar Singh is the founder and president of Indian Scientific Education and Technology (ISET) Foundation. He is a well-trained neuroscientist with a strong background of biochemistry and biomedicine. His research interests are in neurodegenerative diseases, in particular, Alzheimer's disease. He has more than 9 years of experience in neuroscience research. Dr Singh has published his research work in the journals of international repute such as Neurotherapeutics, Neurotoxicity Research, Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, BBRC, Neurochemical Research, Neuroscience Letter, and Current Drug Metabolism, etc.). He is also a member of editorial boards of several international journals related to the field of neuroscience, and several scientific societies.

Dr. Dhiraj Kumar has completed his PhD at the Department of Zoology, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi in the field of Developmental Toxicology. For his PhD. work, Dr Kumar explored the effect of perinatal exposure to Bisphenol-A on behaviours, neuronal architecture, and epigenetic medications in the mouse brain. Dr. Kumar has published several research articles and book chapters in international publications.

Keywords:

molecular biology, neuroscience, genetics, structural biology, Oncology, proteomics, genomics, cell culture, brain tissues, cancer biology, RNA, DNA.