Public lecture on human cooperation, press room, and more: CNS 2020 is 1 month away

"Humans are inherently cooperative. We are defined by our ability to put our heads together to cooperate and teach our youngsters. That's really what defines us as a special type of ape."

That's the message Michael Tomasello, a psychologist and neuroscientist at Duke University, will deliver in a public lecture to kick off the 27th annual meeting of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society (CNS) in Boston. Tomasello will be presenting on a large body of research that looks at differences between human children and apes in order to understand our evolutionary origins.

The CNS 2020 conference -- only 1 month away -- will bring together more than 1,500 scientists at the Sheraton Boston, March 14-17. They will discuss the latest research on research on neurotechnology, memory, language, aging, and learning -- in 50+ talks and 1,000+ posters.

Symposia will highlight new work in non-invasive brain stimulation, the role of poverty in development, explorations in big data, sleep and memory, emotions, and more.

