Register to join a special April 16 media tour of a new telescope instrument

DESI, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, will soon begin gathering the light from 35 million galaxies to probe the mysteries of dark energy

Members of the media are invited to attend a mid-April dedication of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), which is scheduled to begin its five-year mission to construct a 3D map of the universe in the coming months.

DESI, installed on the 4-meter Mayall Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson, Arizona, uses an automated, robotic array of 5,000 swiveling positioners to point fiber-optic cables at sequences of galaxies to capture their light. In all, it will gather light from 35 million galaxies and 2.4 million brilliant objects known as quasars.

Specialized instruments called spectrographs will measure the properties of this light to produce the largest 3D map of the universe yet, stretching back up to 11 billion years into the universe's early history. The survey seeks more precise measurements of mysterious dark energy, which is accelerating the universe's expansion rate.

