Irish higher education institutions and Elsevier sign a pilot transformative agreement to support open access for research in Ireland

Dublin, February 18, 2020 - A consortium of publicly-funded Irish higher education institutions and Elsevier, a global leader in information analytics specializing in science and health, have agreed the country's first open access program with a major scientific publisher towards the goal of full open access to Irish research publications.

The three-year agreement means Irish researchers from 19 institutions will have access to the entire Freedom Collection of 16 million publications from 2,500 journals published by Elsevier and its society partners on ScienceDirect, Elsevier's leading platform of peer-reviewed scholarly literature. The agreement also facilitates a transition to open access and enables Irish researchers to publish more than 70 percent of their research without having to pay an Article Publishing Charge (APC).

Cathal McCauley, Co-Chair of the Irish Consortium, said: "Our agreement with Elsevier is a significant step towards our ultimate goal of achieving 100 percent open access for Irish research, in the shortest possible time. It will enable the latest research to be available to all, at the point of publication. We look forward to working closely with Elsevier to use the data gathered from this trial, to improve their OA offering in future agreements."

Elsevier is one of the world's leading subscription and open access publishers, enabling researchers to stay up-to-date with the latest findings in science, technology and health from around the world.

Gino Ussi, Executive Vice President, Elsevier, said: "We're delighted to have concluded this new national agreement in Ireland and we look forward to continuing to support the Irish research community in advancing its ambitious goals. Elsevier is committed to empowering knowledge and remains one of the fastest growing open access publishers in the world, with a 40 percent increase in articles published in this way in 2019 than the previous year."

About the Consortium of Irish higher education institutions

The Consortium consists of seven universities, eleven institutes of technology and Technological University Dublin. The Consortium's work has been in collaboration with IReL (the Irish Research e-Library Consortium), IUA (the Irish Universities Association) and THEA (the Technological Higher Education Association).

The consortium members are:

Athlone Institute of Technology

Cork Institute of Technology

Dublin City University

Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design + Technology

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology

Institute of Technology, Carlow

Institute of Technology, Sligo

Institute of Technology, Tralee

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Limerick Institute of Technology

Maynooth University

National University of Ireland, Galway

Technological University Dublin

Trinity College Dublin

University College Cork

University College Dublin

University of Limerick

Waterford Institute of Technology

