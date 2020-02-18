LUGANO, Switzerland, 18 February - The ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2020 will take place from 2-4 March in Paris, France, where around four hundred stakeholders in the field of new drug development will meet. The Congress is designed for basic scientists, physicians and translational researchers belonging to academic settings, industry and regulatory agencies.

Expert panellists will discuss key aspects in the drug development field, such as the role of microbioma, looking at tools for its assessment as predictive factor to immunotherapy, its use to augment immunotherapy response and its role in patient selection for early phase clinical trials. Promoting a bench-to-bedside approach, the event will provide a comprehensive overview of the state of the art in the area of personalised medicine and molecular tumour boards, the identification of effective combination therapies in preclinical studies and the future of oncolytics, on top of reviewing best practice in the design of clinical trials.

The programme will also feature abstract-related sessions presenting recent advances in immunotherapy and individual epigenetics, metabolic and cell cycle targets.

Dr. Lillian Siu will be presented with the TAT 2020 Honorary Award for her pivotal contributions in the development of new anticancer drugs. She will deliver a keynote lecture entitled "Rear view mirror and crystal ball of oncology drug development".

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. With more than 25,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 160 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information.

The TAT Congress is a well-differentiated ESMO event focusing on early phase drug development and translational research. The TAT Congress series has been at the forefront of revolutionary transformation in early drug development and has succeeded in broadening the conversation on phase I trials to include a wide circle of stakeholders.