Nicholas Jakubovics named Journal of Dental Research Editor-in-Chief

Alexandria, VA, USA - The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) and American Association for Dental Research (AADR) are pleased to announce that Nicholas Jakubovics, Newcastle University, England, has been selected as the new Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Dental Research (JDR) starting April 1, 2020.

Jakubovics is a Senior Lecturer in Oral Microbiology at Newcastle University, England. He received a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Cambridge, England and a Ph.D. with a focus on biofilms in drinking water from the University of Warwick, Coventry, England. Jakubovics has studied the mechanisms of dental plaque formation by oral bacteria for more than 20 years and has published over 80 papers and book chapters in the area.

Jakubovics has extensive experience as a reviewer for a wide range of journals and grant awarding bodies. He has been a member of several journal Editorial Boards, including a JDR Associate Editor since October 2017. During the 2019 JDR Centennial celebration, Jakubovics authored the Historical Highlights series that featured landmark papers published in the JDR that have been an essential part of the process of scientific discourse and progress in the field of dental, oral and craniofacial research.

"Nicholas Jakubovics has been a dedicated member of JDR's Editorial Board, demonstrating his passion and commitment to the Journal," said IADR President-elect Pamela Den Besten. "He is an excellent addition to the prestigious list of JDR editors and we are thrilled to have him join in this new role."

"Nicholas Jakubovics has a great deal of experience as a reviewer, editor and scientist" said AADR President-elect and former JDR Editor Editor-in-Chief Mark Herzberg. "He will continue the wonderful legacy of the JDR and lead the Journal to new heights during his term as Editor-in-Chief."

About the Journal of Dental Research

The IADR/AADR Journal of Dental Research (JDR) is a multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the dissemination of new knowledge in all sciences relevant to dentistry and the oral cavity and associated structures in health and disease. The JDR continues to rank #1 of 90 journals in Eigenfactor with a score of 0.021290, ranks #2 in 2-year Impact Factor of 90 journals in the "Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Medicine" category at 5.125 and ranks #2 of 90 in Article Influence with a score of 1.643.The JDR's 5-year Impact Factor has remained above 5 for the fourth year at 5.722, ranking #2 of 91 journals. With over 20,000 citations, the JDR also boasts the most citations in the "Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Medicine" category -- 4,500 citations above the second ranked journal in the field.

International Association for Dental Research

The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) is a nonprofit organization with over 10,000 individual members worldwide, with a Mission to drive dental, oral and craniofacial research to advance health and well-being worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www. iadr. org . The American Association for Dental Research (AADR) is the largest Division of IADR with 3,100 members in the United States. To learn more, visit http://www. iadr. org/ aadr .

