Alcohol-induced deaths in US

What The Study Did: National vital statistics data from 2000 to 2016 were used to examine how rates of alcohol-induced deaths (defined as those deaths due to alcohol consumption that could be avoided if alcohol weren't involved) have changed in the U.S. and to compare the results by demographic groups including sex, race/ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status and geographic location. The study is accompanied by two commentaries.

Authors: Susan Spillane, Ph.D., of the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.21451)

