Are neurological disorders associated with increased risk of suicide?

What The Study Did: Nearly 40 years of registry data for 7.3 million people living in Denmark were used to examine whether people diagnosed with neurological disorders, including dementia, stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson disease and multiple sclerosis, die by suicide more often than others.

Authors: Annette Erlangsen, Ph.D., of the Danish Research Institute for Suicide Prevention in Copenhagen, Denmark, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.21834)

