Are there racial/ethnic disparities in treatment for acne?

What The Study Did: Whether there are differences in treatment of acne by race/ethnicity, sex and type of insurance was the focus of this observational study that analyzed treatment and prescribing patterns for acne for nearly 30,000 patients.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Junko Takeshita, M.D., Ph.D., M.S.C.E., of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.4818)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.