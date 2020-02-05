News Release 

Are there racial/ethnic disparities in treatment for acne?

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: Whether there are differences in treatment of acne by race/ethnicity, sex and type of insurance was the focus of this observational study that analyzed treatment and prescribing patterns for acne for nearly 30,000 patients.

Authors: Junko Takeshita, M.D., Ph.D., M.S.C.E., of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.4818)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

