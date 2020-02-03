Changes in the cost over tine of HIV antiretroviral therapy in US

What The Study Did: Researchers calculated the average cost of recommended initial HIV antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens in the U.S. from 2012 to 2018 and analyzed how this cost has changed over the years. High ART costs are one of the factors that can lead to poor HIV treatment and outcomes in the U.S.

