Comparing outcomes between African-American, white women after mammography-detected triple-negative breast cancer

What The Study Did: Researchers compared treatment and survival rates between African American and white women following early detection with mammography of triple-negative breast cancer. African American women have a higher rate of death from breast cancer compared with white women, a disparity partly explained by a higher rate of this aggressive breast cancer.

Authors: Lisa A. Newman, M.D., M.P.H., of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

