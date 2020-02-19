Cannabis use during pregnancy

What The Study Did: The large health care system Kaiser Permanente Northern California provides universal screening for prenatal cannabis use in women during pregnancy by self-report and urine toxicology testing. This observational study used data to examine the association of depression, anxiety, and trauma diagnoses and symptoms with cannabis use by women during pregnancy.

