Evaluating risk of cancer in patients with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis

What The Study Did: This observational study was a systematic review and meta-analysis that included 112 studies and examined the association between risk of cancer in patients with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, including the risk of specific cancers.

Authors: Sofie Vaengebjerg, M.D., of the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.0024)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

