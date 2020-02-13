News Release 

Feasibility of using cells from fat tissue to treat scarred vocal cords

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: This small trial examined the feasibility and effectiveness of injecting cells with regenerative properties that are from a patient's fat tissue into scarred vocal cords of patients who had difficulty speaking.

Authors: Alexia Mattei, M.D., of La Conception University Hospital in Marseille, France, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.4328)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

