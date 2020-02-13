Feasibility of using cells from fat tissue to treat scarred vocal cords

What The Study Did: This small trial examined the feasibility and effectiveness of injecting cells with regenerative properties that are from a patient's fat tissue into scarred vocal cords of patients who had difficulty speaking.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Alexia Mattei, M.D., of La Conception University Hospital in Marseille, France, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.4328)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full study and video are linked to this news release.
Video embed code:
[brightcove_embed bcvid="6114361192001"]
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/