Feasibility of using cells from fat tissue to treat scarred vocal cords

What The Study Did: This small trial examined the feasibility and effectiveness of injecting cells with regenerative properties that are from a patient's fat tissue into scarred vocal cords of patients who had difficulty speaking.

Authors: Alexia Mattei, M.D., of La Conception University Hospital in Marseille, France, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.4328)

