News Release 

Glaucoma care in prison inmates

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: Data from 82 prison inmates treated in a glaucoma clinic at an academic hospital were used in this observational study to report on how treatment and follow-up, including medication adherence, were are managed.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Levi N. Kanu, M.D., of the University of Illinois at Chicago, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0001)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0001?guestAccessKey=073b1c59-cdca-4faf-980e-59c029cfe4f8&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=022020

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.