Homicide among pregnant, postpartum women in Louisiana

What The Study Did: Researchers examined how often homicide was the cause of death among women in Louisiana who were pregnant or up to one year postpartum compared with other causes.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Maeve E. Wallace, Ph.D., of the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.5853)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.