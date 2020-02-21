How decline in memory, gait speed are associated with dementia risk

What The Study Did: The risk of dementia in adults 60 and older who experience declines in both memory and gait speed was compared with adults who experience no decline or decline in either memory or gait speed only in this observational meta-analysis that included six studies with about 8,700 participants from the U.S. and Europe.

Authors: Qu Tian, Ph.D., M.S., of the National Institutes of Health in Baltimore, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

