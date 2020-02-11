Heroin use in US

What The Study Did: Survey responses from a nationally representative group of 800,000 U.S. adults were used to examine changes in heroin use, heroin injection and heroin use disorder from 2002 to 2018.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Beth Han, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.20844)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/