Outcomes of Florida law restricting opioid prescribing for acute pain

What The Study Did: Some states have enacted laws restricting opioid prescribing for the treatment of acute pain and this research letter assess the outcomes associated with Florida's restriction law.
Authors: Juan M. Hincapie-Castillo, Pharm.D., M.S., Ph.D., of the University of Florida in Gainesville, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.0234)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.
About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.