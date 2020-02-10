Palliative vs. standard care for Parkinson's disease

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial that included 210 patients with Parkinson disease and related disorders and 175 caregivers examined whether outpatient palliative care was associated with better patient or caregiver outcomes compared with standard care.

Authors: Benzi M. Kluger, M.D., of the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.4992)

