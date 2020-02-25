USPSTF statement on screening for cognitive impairment in older adults

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that current evidence is insufficient to make a recommendation about screening for cognitive impairment in adults 65 or older. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement updates and reaffirms its 2014 statement that also concluded "the evidence was insufficient to assess the balance of benefits and harms of screening for cognitive impairment." Dementia is a significant decline in one or more areas of cognition that interferes with a person's independence in daily life and the condition affects an estimated 2.4 to 5.5 million people in the U.S.

