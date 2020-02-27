What are savings of eliminating running water for hand scrubbing before surgery?

What The Study Did: Researchers in this study estimated the potential water conservation and financial savings generated by eliminating running water for hand scrubbing before surgery in favor of exclusive use of an alcohol-based scrub at a large ophthalmic surgical hospital.

Authors: Alana Grajewski, M.D., of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0048)

