What are savings of eliminating running water for hand scrubbing before surgery?

What The Study Did: Researchers in this study estimated the potential water conservation and financial savings generated by eliminating running water for hand scrubbing before surgery in favor of exclusive use of an alcohol-based scrub at a large ophthalmic surgical hospital.
Authors: Alana Grajewski, M.D., of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0048)
Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
