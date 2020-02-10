Creating the ideal nasal tip contour

New Rochelle, NY, February 10, 2020--The dramatic shift in how nasal tip surgery is being performed given changes in the intended goals and evolving techniques is highlighted in a Special Communication by and interview with Dean Toriumi, MD, published in the Official Journal of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Both the Special Communication and the Interview can be viewed free on the Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine website through March 10, 2020.

In the Special Communication titled "Nasal Tip Contouring: Anatomic Basis for Management," Dr. Toriumi addresses the complexity of nasal tip contouring and helps rhinoplasty surgeons navigate the many techniques available to them. He discusses the ideal nasal tip contour, options for stabilizing the base of the nose, techniques for reorienting existing tip structures, and shield tip grafting. He also recommends learning as much as possible from each case by following previous patients.

In an interview with Dr. Toriumi, led by journal Editor-in-Chief, Dr. John Rhee and titled "Evolution of a Rhinoplasty Master," Dr. Toriumi highlights a key theme over the past 30 years: the use of structural grafting to make the nose stronger and provide a better long-term aesthetic and functional outcome. Dr. Toriumi points out that structure rhinoplasty is neither preservation rhinoplasty nor is it destructive. Instead, the existing structures are supported by adding cartilage grafts. In describing the evolution in tip grafting, he says that shield tip graft can be very useful if used properly. Dr. Toriumi also discusses complex techniques at high execution risk that should be performed by more experienced surgeons. The interview also focuses on future trends in the field.

"Dr. Toriumi has been a generational thought leader in rhinoplasty. This is yet another blockbuster article that takes us along on his personal decades-long journey and evolution in addressing the nasal tip," says Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine Editor-in-Chief John S. Rhee, MD, MPH, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

###

About the Journal

Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine (formerly JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery) is a multispecialty peer-reviewed journal with the key mission of providing physicians and providers with the most accurate and innovative information in the discipline of facial plastic (reconstructive and cosmetic) interventions. Led by Editor-in-Chief John S. Rhee, MD, MPH, Medical College of Wisconsin, the Journal promotes the art and science of facial plastic interventions by publishing significant peer-reviewed articles on all aspects of reconstructive and cosmetic surgery of the head and neck. Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine is the official publication of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Inc., and the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and the International Federation of Facial Plastic Surgery Societies are affiliated organizations of the Journal. For more information and a sample issue, please visit the Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine website.

About the AAFPRS

The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) assumed ownership and strategic stewardship of Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine effective January 1, 2020. AAFPRS is the world's largest specialty association for facial plastic surgery. It represents more than 2,200 facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons globally who perform plastic surgery of the face, head, and neck (inclusive of Rhinoplasty and Facial Rejuvenation). The Society's mission is to promote excellence in the art and science of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Facial Aesthetics through education, advocacy and innovation. For more information about the AAFPRS, please visit: http://www. aafprs. org .

For more information, or to schedule an interview with an AAFPRS spokesperson, please contact the Academy's public relations firm:

KELZ PR at 646-450-5359 and ask to speak to Patty Mathews or pattymathews@kelzpr.com.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including Advances in Wound Care; Surgical Infections; and Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine, and Laser Surgery. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.