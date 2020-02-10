The NCCN 2020 Annual Conference: Celebrating 25 Years of NCCN is a three-day, in-person conference featuring more than 30 educational sessions on state-of-the-art practices in cancer care. Leading oncology experts will present on new and emerging therapies, controversies in treatment, and best practices in delivering oncology care. Join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCN2020.

When: March 20 - 22, 2020

Where: Rosen Shingle Creek | 9939 Universal Boulevard | Orlando, Florida

Agenda includes:

Roundtable Discussion: Cancer Care in an Election Year

Keynote Session: Strategies for Prevention and Control of HPV-Associated Cancers

Debate: What is Optimal First-Line Therapy for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chemo-immunotherapy or Small Molecule Inhibitor Therapy?

Session: Evolving Principles and Controversies of Cancer Risk Assessment and Management of Hereditary Cancers

Session: The Role of Biomarkers in Individualizing Treatment Selection for Patients with Cancer

Session: Evidence-Based Approaches to Smoking Cessation in Patients with Cancer

Plus updates on the latest NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) recommendations for numerous cancer types, including both early-stage and metastatic breast cancer; bladder, colorectal, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers; head and neck cancers; and acute myeloid leukemia.

New this year--programs focusing on administrative best practices in oncology, including:

Best Practices for Incorporating Patient-Reported Outcomes into Oncology Care

Implementing Clinical Trials in the Community Setting

Key Considerations in Adopting a Value-Based Payment Model

Role of Biosimilars in the Oncology Ecosystem

Alternate Sites of Care: Navigating the Changing Reimbursement Environment

Poster sessions will feature new research into topics that include: CAR T-cells in multiple myeloma, pre-clinical pediatric MATCH, green tea and tumor growth, impact of creative writing on physical health, and a large real-world study on breast-conserving surgery.

This year's conference will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of NCCN with a look at how cancer treatment has progressed over the past quarter-century.

For a complimentary press pass, please contact Rachel Darwin at Darwin@NCCN.org or 267-622-6624. Note: To book a room at NCCN's block rate, you will need to make your request before February 18. The block may fill prior to that deadline. Room requests will be met on a first-come-first-served basis.

Visit NCCN.org/conference for the full agenda and list of speakers.

