Regenstrief website hosts online course on the future of AI in health care

INDIANAPOLIS -- Artificial intelligence offers exciting opportunities to improve care, but there are many considerations as the field moves forward. Stakeholders can now take an online course on Regenstrief Institute's website that gives insight into the current and future state of AI as well as best practices for development, implementation and maintenance moving forward.

The 11-video course was based on the National Academy of Medicine special publication called Artificial Intelligence in Health Care: The Hope, The Hype, The Promise, The Peril. The National Academy of Medicine, in collaboration with Regenstrief, Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the American Medical Association, Sutter Health and Vanderbilt University, hosted a digital learning collaborative where the publication's authors and other AI experts discussed key considerations made in the special publication. The discussions were turned into videos, which are now available online at learning.regenstrief.org for CME credits through the Indiana University School of Medicine Division of Continuing Medical Education.

The presentations cover issues from potential tradeoffs and unintended consequences of AI to laws, regulations and policy surrounding its use. The goal of the online course is to share information and facilitate the application of AI for better health. The videos are available for free.

"This National Academy of Medicine special publication is meant to be a reference for all stakeholders involved in AI and healthcare," said Eneida Mendonca, M.D., PhD, a co-author on the publication and vice president for research development at Regenstrief Institute. "The book and the corresponding instructional videos cover topics that are vital to developing and leveraging AI to improve healthcare. We are pleased to make this information available to anyone interested in this important topic."

