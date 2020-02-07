Inhomogeneous-strain-induced magnetic vortex cluster in one-dimensional manganite wire

Topologically stabilized spin structures at the nanoscale magnets, including domain walls, vortices and skyrmions, have recently received much attention. Among the nanoscale non-linear spin textures, vortex is a typical and well-known magnetic domain in dimensionally confined systems with a symmetry determined by its polarity and chirality. Because of its stability at the nanoscale and its robust control on nanosecond timescales, the magnetic vortex can be a promising candidate for next-generation magnetic data-storage devices [1].

Recently, emergent phenomena were discovered in manganites with strong electron correlation, such as the nonvolatile tunable magnetoresistance [2], ultralow-current-induced domain-wall motion [3], anisotropic resistance switching [4], topological Hall effect [5] and the high-frequency spin-wave propagation [6] etc., which are strongly affected by their mesoscopic domains. Magnetic domains in manganites are sensitive to various external stimuli such as strain, size, electric/magnetic fields etc., making them a model system to manipulate their spin textures (e.g. vortex, chiral domain walls). However, magnetic vortices were usually observed in spatially confined nanostructures such as the square-shaped, triangle-shaped, and disc-shaped nano-islands, and the shape-induced magnetic anisotropy is assumed to be the major mechanism for the formation of the magnetic vortex.

Using variable-temperature magnetic force microscopy (VT-MFM) and in-situ magnetoresistance measurements, Chinese researchers in collaboration with German scientists discover that magnetic vortex clusters in epitaxial LSMO structure can be stabilized by artificially engineering its strain state. Phase-field modeling further supports that the vortex state in this one-dimensional manganite originate from the inhomogeneous strain. Enhancement of the uniaxial strain relaxation-induced magnetic anisotropy in wires and its competition with the shape-induced anisotropies plays an important role in stabilizing the flux closure spin structure. This work offers a new strategy to build up emergent spin textures in strongly correlated magnets and may trigger new designs for magnetoelectronic devices.

Iftikhar Ahmed Malik#, Houbing Huang#, Yu Wang#, Xueyun Wang, Cui Xiao, Yuanwei Sun, Rizwan Ullah, Yuelin Zhang, Jing Wang, Muhammad Abdullah Malik, Irfan Ahmed, Changmin Xiong*, Simone Finizio, Mathias Kläui, Peng Gao, Jie Wang* and Jinxing Zhang*, "Inhomogeneous-strain-induced magnetic vortex cluster in one-dimensional manganite wire", Science Bulletin, 2019, doi: 10.1016/j.scib.2019.11.025