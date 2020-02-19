SIOP, the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, has just published a video examining how to update performance management practices for success now and in the future of work. Presented by SIOP Fellow Alan Colquitt, PhD, the webinar video"Big Ideas in Performance Management 2.0" provides actionable, evidence-based insights for I-O psychologists, business leaders, and HR practitioners seeking to create better outcomes for workers and organizations through practices that foster engagement and strong workplace performance.

Industrial-era performance management paradigms and practices are outdated and ineffective in the modern VUCA work environment. Alan Colquitt sets the context for scientifically grounded recommendations for change by surveying the current state of practice, and the ideas and forces that underpin it. After outlining several reasons to change these practices, he delivers strategic and tactical recommendations for pivoting to a performance management model that is both more effective and better suited to serve organizations and workers in the developing gig economy and the VUCA business environment.

Alan Colquitt is a talent management, organizational change and human capital analytics expert, with experience in several economic sectors. He is a frequent speaker and presenter at professional meetings and conferences on a wide variety of talent management and human capital analytics topics. Author of the book, Next Generation Performance Management: The Triumph of Science Over Myth and Superstition, Colquitt was named a SIOP Fellow in January, 2020.

About SIOP Professional Practice Webinars

Presenters in the SIOP Professional Practice Webinar Series are subject area experts whose short, accessible video programs deliver evidence-based, actionable insights for workforce managers as well as HR and I-O psychology practitioners. Recent topics include training effectiveness and ROI, HR Analytics, and the new program on performance management. Anna Erickson Gilman is the chair of the webinar organizing committee.

