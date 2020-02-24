'CRISPR: A Screener's Guide' headlines the March edition of SLAS Discovery

Oak Brook, IL - The March edition of SLAS Discovery features the cover article, "CRISPR: A Screener's Guide," by Carlos le Sage, Ph.D., Steffen Lawo, Ph.D., and Benedict C.S. Cross, Ph.D., (Horizon Discovery, United Kingdom). In their review, the authors discuss how CRISPR-Cas9 systems are being used widely throughout the drug discovery process and the development of new precision medicines.

The discovery of CRISPR-Cas9 systems has helped ignite gene editing adoption and has greatly impacted pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Because of the CRISPR-Cas9 discovery, gene editing can be used at an industrial scale to identify and validate new biological targets for precision medicines, with functional genomic screening also having an increasingly important role. CRISPR screens provide more robust data sets for target identification and validation, and identify potential mechanisms of drug resistance and sensitivity ahead of new drugs entering clinical trials.

The March cover article also examines the developing landscape for CRISPR screening technologies within the pharmaceutical industry and explores the next steps for this constantly evolving screening platform.

###

Access to "CRISPR: A Screener's Guide" is available indefinitely via SAGE Open Access at https:/ / journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ jbxb/ 25/ 3 . A bonus article also featured in this edition of SLAS Discovery, "Forced Self-Modification Assays as a Strategy to Screen MonoPARP Enzymes," is also available via SAGE Open Access at https:/ / journals. sagepub. com/ doi/ full/ 10. 1177/ 2472555219883623 .

For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit http://www. slas. org/ journals .

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of 16,000 professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2018 Impact Factor 2.192. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA).

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2018 Impact Factor 2.048. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore).

Contact Information:

Jill Hronek, Director of Marketing Communications

Telephone: +1.630.256.7527, ext. 103

E-mail: jhronek@slas.org