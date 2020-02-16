Champion of clean energy Henk Rogers to speak at University of Guam sustainability conference

One of the world's leading advocates and activists for reducing, and eventually eliminating, humankind's dependence on fossil fuel, Henk B. Rogers, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming 11th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability to be held from March 31 to April 3 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

"With the recent passage of Public Law 35-46 committing Guam to 100% renewable energy production by 2045, it couldn't be more timely to have Mr. Henk Rogers inspire and share his insights with our island as well as our guests from fellow islands working toward similar policies," said Austin J. Shelton, director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability.

Rogers is the founder, visionary, and chairman of the board at Blue Planet Foundation, which has helped pave the way for Hawaii to enact a policy that calls for electric utilities throughout the state to rely on 100% renewable energy by 2045.

He is the founder and CEO of Blue Planet Energy, one of the leading providers of energy storage systems (i.e. batteries) that power homes, businesses, and utility grids. The company's technology is advancing the safety, reliability, and energy output of battery systems.

Rogers is also the founder and president of Blue Planet Research, a private research laboratory that has designed and built off-grid renewable energy infrastructures, Blue Ion energy storage systems, HI-SEAS Mars/Moon habitats, and hydrogen production systems.

He is now focusing beyond Hawaii to help others enact mandates for 100% renewable energy in their regions. He has spoken at three Inter-Parliamentary Union assemblies, where he collaborated with the 178 member countries to draft an emergency climate change resolution.

His newest initiative, Blue Planet Alliance, takes a "mandate first" approach to initiate global climate change action. The alliance aims to create measurable and scalable results among individuals, organizations, cities, states, countries, and - eventually ¬- the world.

Prior to focusing on environmental protection, Rogers was a pioneer in Japan's fledgling computer game industry and developed the Black Onyx, the first role-playing game in Japan. He is perhaps best known to mainstream video-game enthusiasts as the founder and CEO of Blue Planet Software, which manages the worldwide rights to Tetris, one of the most popular video games in history.

The 11th Conference on Island Sustainability aims to gather representatives from at least 20 islands to share progress, innovations, and strategies to collectively move toward a sustainable global future. More speakers will be announced leading up to the conference opening.

To register for the conference, visit https:/ / www. uog. edu/ cis2020/ .

