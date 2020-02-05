Medical marijuana laws may affect workers' compensation claims

New research published in Health Economics indicates that after US states passed medical marijuana laws, workers' compensation claims declined.

The results indicate that medical marijuana may allow workers to better manage symptoms associated with workplace injuries and illnesses and, in turn, reduce the need for workers' compensation. The reductions in workers' compensation claims after states passed medical marijuana laws were very modest, however.

"The findings suggest additional benefits to expanded access to medical marijuana: increased work capacity and less reliance on social insurance programs among workers," said corresponding author Johanna Catherine Maclean, PhD, of Temple University. "Policy makers may wish to consider these benefits when considering medical marijuana regulation."

