ACMG Foundation grants Rimoin Inspiring Excellence Award to Thelma Alessandra Sugrañes, M.D.

BETHESDA, MD - March 18, 2020 | The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine is proud to present the 2020 ACMG Foundation/David L. Rimoin Inspiring Excellence Award to Thelma Alessandra Sugrañes, MD for her platform presentation, "Age of First Cancer Diagnosis and Survival in Bloom Syndrome."

Dr. Sugrañes is a first-year medical genetics resident at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College. She received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston and completed a residency in pediatrics at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College. During her pediatrics training she observed the great impact that genetic conditions had on patients she cared for, which led her to pursue a career in medical genetics. Her current research interest is focused on monogenic cancer predisposition syndromes, particularly Bloom syndrome and other DNA repair disorders.

The David L. Rimoin Inspiring Excellence Award was created in memory of the late Dr. David L. Rimoin, one of the founders of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) who passed away in 2012. Dr. Rimoin touched the lives of generations of patients as well as trainees and colleagues. The award is a cash award given to a selected student, trainee or junior faculty ACMG member whose abstract submission was chosen for a platform presentation to be given at the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Sugrañes said, "I'm so honored and grateful to be the recipient of the David L. Rimoin Inspiring Excellence Award. I had known that Dr. Rimoin was the first president of ACMG and the winner of multiple awards throughout a long and distinguished career. It was only later, when discussing him with my genetics colleagues, that I learned of his reputation as a master clinician, his tireless devotion to his patients, and his generosity toward colleagues and trainees. For me, this award will always be a source of inspiration to continue Dr. Rimoin's legacy of leadership, intellectual engagement, and compassion for his peers, his patients and their families."

"Dr. Rimoin set an example for us all in his commitment to training the next generation of medical geneticists. We are proud to recognize his many contributions to training with this award," said Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG, president of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

Dr. Ann Garber, Dr. Rimoin's widow, said, "With her outstanding research, focused on monogenic cancer predisposition syndromes, the Rimoin family is excited to recognize Dr. Thelma Alessandra Sugrañes for her work, which offers a greater understanding of the long-term survival of individuals with Bloom syndrome. We are delighted to congratulate Dr. Sugrañes and support her valuable contributions to medical genetics with the David L. Rimoin Inspiring Excellence Award."

