Chaya N. Murali, M.D., receives 2020 Richard King Award for Best Trainee Publication in GIM

BETHESDA, MD - March 18, 2020 | Chaya N. Murali, MD is the recipient of the 2020 Richard King Trainee Award. This award was instituted by the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine to encourage American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG), international equivalents, or genetic counseling trainees in their careers and to foster the publication of the highest quality research in ACMG's official journal, Genetics in Medicine (GIM).

Each year the editorial board reviews all articles published in GIM by an ABMGG or genetic counseling trainee who was either a first or corresponding author during that year. The manuscript considered to have the most merit is selected by the editorial board.

Dr. Murali received the award for her published article entitled, "Pediatric Outcomes Data Collection Instrument is a Useful Patient-Reported Outcome Measure for Physical Function in Children with Osteogenesis Imperfecta," which was published online in GIM in November 2019.

Dr. Murali is a pediatric geneticist and postdoctoral research fellow at Baylor College of Medicine. She received her medical degree at Baylor College of Medicine and completed her pediatrics and medical genetics combined residency at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Murali has a special interest in the psychosocial impacts of genetic disorders and patient-reported outcome measures. In addition to her medical work, she writes creatively and has conducted creative writing workshops with children affected by genetic conditions.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be receiving this award. I am very grateful to my mentors for their guidance throughout my training and early career, and to the ACMG Foundation for selecting my paper," said Dr. Murali upon receiving the award.

"Once again, we were very pleased by the outstanding quality of the articles authored by finalists for this prestigious award. We are excited to announce that Dr. Murali's article was chosen as the top article by a trainee this past year, and congratulate the author for an excellent manuscript. The high quality of papers published by King awardees reflects the tremendous work of trainees in our field," said Robert Steiner, MD, FAAP, FACMG, editor-in-chief of GIM.

The award is given by the ACMG Foundation and is named for Dr. Richard King in recognition of his instrumental role in creating Genetics in Medicine and serving as the first and founding editor-in-chief of the journal. Eligible trainees include those in the following programs: clinical biochemical genetics; clinical cytogenetics; laboratory genetics and genomics; clinical molecular genetics; combined internal medicine/genetics; combined pediatrics/genetics; and genetic counseling.

###

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine