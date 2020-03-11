New COVID-19 content from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find links to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A compete collection is available at https:/
COVID-19: Protecting Hospitals from the Invisible
Michael Klompas, MD, MPH
Ideas and Opinions
FREE full text: http://annals.
Media Contact: To reach the lead author, Michael Klompas, MD, MPH, please contact Haley Bridger at hbridger@bwh.harvard.edu.
How Should US Hospitals Prepare for Coronavirus Disease 2019 ?
Vineet Chopra, MD ; MSc, Eric Toner, MD; Richard Waldhorn, MD; Laraine Washer, MD
Ideas and Opinions
FREE full text: http://annals.
Media Contact: To reach the lead author, Vineet Chopra, MD, MSc, please contact Kara Gavin at kegavin@med.umich.edu.
###