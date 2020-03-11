News Release 

New COVID-19 content from Annals of Internal Medicine

American College of Physicians

Below please find links to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A compete collection is available at https://annals.org/aim/pages/coronavirus-content.

COVID-19: Protecting Hospitals from the Invisible

Michael Klompas, MD, MPH

Ideas and Opinions

FREE full text: http://annals.org/aim/article/doi/10.7326/M20-0751

Media Contact: To reach the lead author, Michael Klompas, MD, MPH, please contact Haley Bridger at hbridger@bwh.harvard.edu.

How Should US Hospitals Prepare for Coronavirus Disease 2019 ?

Vineet Chopra, MD ; MSc, Eric Toner, MD; Richard Waldhorn, MD; Laraine Washer, MD

Ideas and Opinions

FREE full text: http://annals.org/aim/article/doi/10.7326/M20-0907

Media Contact: To reach the lead author, Vineet Chopra, MD, MSc, please contact Kara Gavin at kegavin@med.umich.edu.

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.