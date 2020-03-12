New COVID-19 content from Annals of Internal Medicine

`Below please find links to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine
. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine
is free to the public. A compete collection is available at https://annals.org/aim/pages/coronavirus-content
.
Histopathologic Changes and SARS-CoV-2 Immunostaining in the Lung of a Patient With COVID-19
Huilan Zhang, PhD; Peng Zhou, PhD*; Yanqiu Wei, MD*; Huihui Yue, MD*; Yi Wang, PhD*; Ming Hu, MD*; Shu Zhang, PhD; Tanze Cao, MD; Chengqing Yang, MD; Ming Li, MD; Guangyun Guo, MD; Xianxiang Chen, MD; Ying Chen, MD; Mei Lei, MD; Huiguo Liu, PhD; Jianping Zhao, PhD; Peng Peng, MD; Cong-Yi Wang, PhD; and Ronghui Du, MD
Brief Research Report
FREE full text: http://annals.org/aim/article/doi/10.7326/M20-0533
###
Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.