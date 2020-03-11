Trailblazers issue celebrates women entrepreneurs in chemistry

Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, is celebrating women entrepreneurs in chemistry with a special issue highlighting 20 women who work across the fields of biotechnology, solar energy, pharmaceuticals and more. Guest edited by CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna, the Trailblazers issue showcases women who are increasingly launching their own firms despite grappling with a gender gap in funding.

"This issue spotlights the work of some of the most creative and successful entrepreneurs, who happen to be female, leading the charge from across the scientific and engineering spectrum. These women have excelled in their fields, often breaking through cultural and societal barriers," Doudna said in recent remarks. "By adding their diverse voices and perspectives to the entrepreneurial landscape, our trailblazers are opening up new possibilities that will transform our society and help to correct the underrepresentation of women among entrepreneurs."

In addition to Doudna, who has herself founded five companies while running a successful academic research group, other entrepreneurs featured in the Trailblazers issue include Carolyn Bertozzi, who has founded seven biotechnology companies; Cristina Sáenz de Pipaón, founder of Orchestra Scientific, which is working to develop technology that can trap carbon dioxide; Paula Hammond, whose company LayerBio develops drug-delivery systems for improved wound healing and tendon repair; and Miranda Wang and Jeanny Yao, who work to improve plastics recycling through their company, BioCellection. The print issue, which was produced with funding support from Pfizer, was released on March 9.

The article can be viewed here.

