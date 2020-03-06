Media invited to APS 2020 in Chicago, the 'world summit' of psychological science

Thousands of scientists, educators, and students will gather in Chicago, May 21-24, to share the latest discoveries in the science of psychology during the Association for Psychological Science (APS) 2020 Convention.

Research presented at this meeting will touch on virtually all aspects of human behavior, including substance abuse and addiction, sexual and emotional health, mental health and depression, the impact of digital media on children, as well as basic research on the brain. To help journalists report on the conference's many significant scientific findings, APS will provide a dedicated newsroom where reporters, press officers, bloggers, and others can work and mingle. Additional information, including the location and hours of the newsroom, will follow in a future media advisory.

CROSS-CUTTING THEMES

In addition to the slate of oral presentations and poster sessions, APS 2020 includes three cross-cutting sessions in which leading researchers integrate perspectives from a wide range of areas in order to provide a richer understanding of critical topics:

Biological Embedding of Early-Life Adversity will examine how early-life adversity becomes biologically embedded, elevating risk for poor developmental and health outcomes in later life.

Global and Cross-Cultural Projects in Psychological and Brain Science will explore how some of the most critical issues in advancing psychological science require going beyond geographical, cultural, and institutional boundaries.

Risk and Resilience During Emerging Adulthood will cover cutting-edge psychological science approaches to understanding risk and resilience during emerging adulthood.

FEATURED CONVENTION SPEAKERS

Each day, the entire convention delegation will hear from prominent psychological scientists. These talks and panels include:

The Fred Kavli Keynote Address, titled "Ways to Think About the Brain and Cognition," will be presented by György Buzsáki (New York University) on Thursday, May 21.

The Presidential Symposium, "Visceral Politics," will be held on Friday, May 22 and chaired by APS President Lisa Feldman Barrett. The panel will discuss various ways in which body regulation, and the subjective affective experience that results from it, are a constant and often unappreciated context for political decisions and behaviors.

Sandra Waxman (Northwestern University) will present the Bring the Family Address, "Becoming Human: How (and How Early) Do Infants Link Language and Cognition?" on Saturday, May 23.

The conference Saturday Keynote Address, presented by Jennifer L. Eberhardt (Stanford), will discuss her research in a talk titled "Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do."

###

PRESS REGISTRATION

Press preregistration for APS 2020 will remain open until two weeks before the convention. After that, registrations will be processed on site.

The APS media office provides complimentary registration to working members of the press for the express purpose of gathering news and information to produce media coverage of the APS annual convention. Editors of scientific journals, educators, the business side of news media, and for-profit corporations (among others) will not be accredited as press and must register as regular attendees. To register as media, email news@psychologicalscience.org.

A media tip sheet highlighting specific sessions and presentations will be issued closer to the meeting.

HOTEL & TRAVEL INFORMATION

The 32nd APS Annual Convention will take place in the Hyatt Regency Chicago, which is near Navy Pier, Millennium Park, and the Magnificent Mile shopping district. Please consider booking a hotel room now to take advantage of the preferential rates.