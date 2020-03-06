Scholars explore role of digital environments in international marketing

Journal of International Marketing launched its 2020 volume with a special issue examining new implications of the digital environment related to the study of international marketing. Featured in the special issue are both senior and emerging experts in this space exploring a range of issues that offer a powerful platform to guide future research.

The first three articles focus on how international marketing is broadly being transformed across the field as well as specifically at the firm and customer levels. The last two articles explore how highly innovative marketing practices are being created and influenced in international marketing spaces:

"Borderless Media: Rethinking International Marketing"

Storied thought leader Jagdish Sheth (Emory University) offers a broad view of the evolution of social media and its influence on marketing use a value creation framework with five dimensions: access, affordability, acceptance, awareness, and activation.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1177/ 1069031X19897044

"Global Brand Building & Management in the Digital Age"

Jan-Benedict E.M. Steenkamp (University of North Carolina) provides guidance for global brand building and management via five core trends: (1) digital sales channels, (2) cocreation of brand strategy, (3) transparency, (4) connectivity among consumers, and (5) Internet of Things.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1177/ 1069031X19894946

"Digital Environment in Global Markets: Cross-Cultural Implications for Evolving Customer Journeys"

Global marketers are under incredible pressure to keep up with dramatic shifts in customer journeys, observe Hyoryung Nam, (University of Washington) and P.K. Kannan (University of Maryland).

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1177/ 1069031X19898767

"Narrowband Influencers and Global Icons: Universality and Media Compatibility in the Communication Patterns of Political Leaders Worldwide"

A team led by Renana Peres (Hebrew University of Jerusalem) studies the social and traditional media strategies of over 60 world leaders categorizing them along universality and media compatibility.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1177/ 1069031X19897893

"The Digital and Physical Footprint of Dark Net Markets"

Felipe Thomaz (Oxford University) establishes one of the first articles explaining the relationship between dark net markets and international marketing.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1177/ 1069031X19898678

This issue marks the first under editor in chief Kelly Hewett. Hewett is on the faculty of the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee and began her term as editor in chief in July 2019.

