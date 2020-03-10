Academy of Osseointegration provides additional insight behind cancellation of its 35th Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington

Arlington Heights, Ill., March 10, 2020 - The Academy of Osseointegration's (AO) Board of Directors and staff sincerely appreciate the understanding shown by members and the global implant dentistry community in response to last week's announcement to cancel AO's 35th Annual Meeting.

"Cancelling the Meeting was an unprecedented decision taken very seriously by AO's Board of Directors," explained AO Executive Director, Kevin Smith. "After daily monitoring of the constantly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the Academy found it would be impossible to proceed with its 2020 Annual Meeting as scheduled."

"The board and staff spent hours researching and monitoring available information, and conducted numerous calls and meetings, to discuss, consider, and ultimately reach this difficult decision," said AO President Dr. Jay P. Malmquist. "The health, safety and well-being of those planning to attend our Meeting was our utmost concern."

AO apologizes for any disappointment and inconvenience caused by the cancellation. The Board and staff are saddened, as we were looking forward to welcoming nearly 3,500 implant dentistry professionals to the 2020 Annual Meeting. AO thanks the over 100 dental implant dentistry experts comprising this incredible program, for their time and dedication preparing presentations, abstracts and e-posters.

Looking forward, AO is proceeding full steam ahead planning its 2021 Annual Meeting scheduled for March 10 - 13, 2021 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in sunny Orlando, Florida.

###

AO is in the process of refunding meeting registration fees, exhibit space rental fees, and sponsorships paid to the Academy. AO asks for patience as it works diligently to address questions and provide additional information to its planned participants and guests. Please direct any questions to AO at:

Address: 85 W. Algonquin Rd., Suite 550, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

E-mail: academy@osseo.org / Toll free: (800) 656-7736 / Phone: (847) 439-1919

About Academy of Osseointegration

With approximately 4,500 members in more than 70 countries, AO is recognized as the premier international association for scientists and professionals interested in osseointegration and implant dentistry. AO serves as a nexus where specialists, generalists and scientists can come together to evaluate emerging research, technology, and techniques; share best practices; and define optimal patient care using timely science and evidence-based methods. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AcademyOsseo; @AcademyofOsseointegration on Linkedin; and subscribe to us on YouTube.