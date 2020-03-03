American Journal of Roentgenology names Andrew B. Rosenkrantz, MD next editor in chief

Dr. Rosenkrantz will become just the 13th editor in chief of the 113-year-old 'yellow journal' of radiology in July 2020

Leesburg, VA, March 3, 2020--The American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) is pleased to announce that Andrew B. Rosenkrantz, MD of NYU Langone Health has been named the next Editor in Chief of the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR).

Currently, Dr. Rosenkrantz is Assistant Editor for Genitourinary Imaging at AJR, a position he has held since 2014, under longtime AJR Editor in Chief Thomas H. Berquist, MD. Dr. Rosenkrantz will become the 13th Editor in Chief of the 113-year-old "yellow journal"--the foremost resource for practicing physicians and allied health professionals engaged in patient-centered medical imaging--upon Dr. Berquist's retirement in July 2020.

According to Dr. Rosenkrantz:

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve AJR as its next Editor in Chief. The American Journal of Roentgenology is the world's longest continuously-operating radiology journal and has established itself as the leading journal for clinically relevant articles impacting radiologists' daily practice."

"The journal will focus on the timely dissemination of practical advances relating to all aspects of the field," he continues, "as well as enhanced engagement of its readers and other members of the AJR community."

Recently described by Radiology Business Journal as "one of the most widely published researchers in academic radiology," Andrew Rosenkrantz published his first article in AJR in 2010; he has since authored and co-authored some 60 articles, letter-to-editor replies, and guest editorials for the journal. An AJR reviewer for more than a decade, Dr. Rosenkrantz has received the Top, Outstanding, and two Distinguished Reviewer Awards. Previously, he served as AJR's CME Consulting Editor for Genitourinary Imaging.

An ARRS member since 2004, Dr. Rosenkrantz is a recipient of both the 2014 Melvin M. Figley Fellowship in Radiology Journalism and the 2017 Leonard Berlin Scholarship in Medical Professionalism from The Roentgen Fund®. Presently, he serves on ARRS' Publications and Practice Improvement Committees, as well as Scientific Program Subcommittees for Genitourinary Imaging, Efficacy, Administration, and Informatics. Dr. Rosenkrantz has spoken or exhibited at every ARRS Annual Meeting for the last eight years.

According to ARRS Publications Committee Chair Deborah Baumgarten, MD, MPH:

"We are delighted to have chosen Andrew Rosenkrantz as the new Editor in Chief for the American Journal of Roentgenology. It became clear during the selection process that Dr. Rosenkrantz is visionary, dedicated, proactive, and really quite brilliant."

"The Publications Committee feels that with Andy's leadership, building on the strong foundation of Thomas Berquist, the AJR can soar," says Dr. Baumgarten.

Likewise, Dr. Rosenkrantz adds:

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Berquist during my time as the ARRS Figley Fellow and to see firsthand his commitment to the quality and rigor of the journal's scientific content. His leadership and vision were central in the journal's growth over the past decade."

Andrew B. Rosenkrantz is Professor of Radiology and Urology, Director of Prostate Imaging, Director of Health Policy, and Section Chief of Abdominal Imaging in the department of radiology at NYU's Grossman School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, serving as chief resident and receiving the Radiological Society of North America Roentgen Resident/Fellow Research Award, as well as the Body MRI Fellowship at NYU Langone Medical Center and Fellow of the Year Award for Excellence in Teaching. Since joining the faculty at NYU in 2009, Dr. Rosenkrantz's primary research focus has been in prostate MRI, including the optimization and application of MRI for improving targeted prostate biopsy and risk assessment. Editor of the textbook MRI of the Prostate: A Practical Approach, he has authored or co-authored more than 350 peer-reviewed publications and has trained and mentored some 40 clinical fellows and 80 students and residents resulting in publication. Having received numerous invitations to speak at various national meetings, Dr. Rosenkrantz's work has been recognized with research awards from the Society of Uroradiology, Society of Abdominal Radiology, and Society of Computed Body Tomography & Magnetic Resonance. In addition to his duties with ARRS and AJR, he serves as Co-chair of the Society of Abdominal Radiology's Prostate Cancer Disease Focus Panel, a member of the American Board of Radiology's Urinary Imaging Core Examination Committee, and Affiliate Senior Research Fellow at the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute. Additionally, he has served on Scientific Program Committees for the Radiological Society of North America and Society of Abdominal Radiology.

