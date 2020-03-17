Schedule announced for Nutrition 2020

Is there science behind popular diets? How do our food choices affect the planet? How can we ensure children get the nutrition they need to thrive, from the womb through adolescence? How should society address ethical aspects of food production, food waste, food taxes and end-of-life feeding? What might we expect from future dietary guidelines?

Nutrition 2020 is your source for the latest news on food, nutrition and health. This flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, to be held May 30-June 2 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, will feature new research findings and panel discussions addressing hot topics in nutrition science, clinical practice and policy.

As of March 17, 2020, the meeting is expected to take place as planned in Seattle, Washington. See our coronavirus update for the latest.

Explore the schedule

The meeting will showcase exciting research announcements, speakers, award presentations and special events. More than 1,900 original research studies have been submitted for presentation.

View the full schedule. More information about scientific presentations and additional events will be added in the coming months.

Reporters and bloggers are invited to register for a complimentary press pass and join 3,500 top nutrition researchers, practitioners and other professionals in a comfortable, accessible atmosphere.

Qualifying journalists receive an embargoed press kit, access to our staffed on-site newsroom and a pass to attend all meeting sessions and events.

Access our Virtual Newsroom

If you can't attend the meeting, you can still get press releases and multimedia content online up to a week ahead of the presentations. Those with reporter access to EurekAlert! can find everything at our Virtual Newsroom. Alternatively, you may register to receive embargoed materials via email.

