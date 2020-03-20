American Thoracic Society cancels international conference

The American Thoracic Society (ATS) has decided to cancel the International Conference, originally scheduled for May 15-20, 2020 in Philadelphia, due to the COVID-19 epidemic and ensuing public health crisis currently facing the global community.

This decision was made based on recent actions by various government entities, including guidance issued by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Governor and out of an abundance of caution and concern for our community, members, conference attendees, exhibitors, and staff.

To help fill the void from the loss of the conference, ATS leadership is currently exploring options for providing select elements of the conference content in a web-based format that would be available later this year. Details are still being discussed, and we will announce next steps as more information becomes available.

The ATS appreciates everyone's patience and understanding during this unprecedented public health crisis. We remain committed to offering opportunities for the pulmonary, critical care, and sleep communities to share knowledge and collaborate to advance science and improve patient care.

