Biophysical Society selects student research achievement award winners

SAN DIEGO, CA - The 31 winners of the annual Student Research Achievement Awards (SRAA) were recognized at the 64th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting Awards Ceremony on February 17, 2020. These students were selected by judges from the Society's subgroups for their outstanding presentations during the poster competition. One hundred twenty-two students participated in the competition.

The 2020 SRAA winners are:

Bioenergetics, Mitochondria & Metabolism

Santosh Adhikari, University of Minnesota, USA

Bioengineering

Kartik Lakshmi Rallapalli, University of California, San Diego, USA

Wan-Zhen Lin, University of Southern California, USA

Biological Fluorescence

Reena R. Beggs, University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA

Jia Hui Li, Freie Universität Berlin, Germany

Jinho Park, Seoul National University, South Korea

Biopolymers in vivo

Furqan Dar, Washington University in St. Louis, USA

Meranda Masse, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Channels, Receptors & Transporters

Natsuki Mizutani, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, Japan

Che Chun Alex Tsui, University of Oxford, UK and Scripps Research Institute, USA

Cryo-EM

Hamidreza Rahmani, Florida State University, USA

Intrinsically Disordered Proteins

Ibraheem Alshareedah, University of Buffalo, USA

Andrea Guljas, University of Toronto, Canada

Macromolecular Machines & Assembly

Joel C. Heisler, University of California Merced, USA

Jenny Liu, Northwestern University, USA

Dhiman Ray, University of California Irvine, USA

Mechanobiology

Jeffrey Lotthammer, Ohio State University, USA

Hao-Che Wang, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Membrane Fusion, Fission & Traffic

Elif S. Köksal, University of Oslo Center for Molecular Medicine, Norway

Travis J. Morgenstern, Columbia University, USA

Membrane Structure & Function

Ewa Drab, University of Geneva, Switzerland

Moshe T. Gordon, University of Colorado, USA

Membrane Transport

Shanlin Rao, University of Oxford, UK

Maiwase Tembo, University of Pittsburgh, USA

Motility & Cytoskeleton

Abby Jurgensmeier, Wichita State University, USA

Zhenhui Liu, Johns Hopkins University, USA

Nanoscale Approaches

Sean Carney, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USA

Rachel Leicher, Rockefeller University, USA

Kamila R. Mustafina, McGill University, Canada

Physical Cell Biology

Dushyant Mehra, Mayo Clinic, USA

Vinh H. Vu, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA

