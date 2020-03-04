Biophysical Society statement on COVID-19

ROCKVILLE, MD - As concern continues to grow concerning the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, so does the opportunity for misinformation to spread as the public searches for reliable information on infection and means of protection. COVID-19 has been detected in more than 60 locations internationally thus far, including the United States.

Following a recent meeting of biophysicists from around the world, the leadership of the Biophysical Society (BPS) believe that it is important for the media and elected officials to endeavor to share data-driven, evidence-based responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Biophysics has been critical to understanding the mechanics of how the molecules of life are made and how complex systems in our bodies, including the immune system, work," said Catherine Royer, president of BPS. "Currently, BPS member biophysicists around the world are helping lead the effort to fight this virus by understanding how it works on a molecular level."

While this virus outbreak continues to evolve, Royer urges the public to use basic hygiene precautions to protect themselves from illness, including COVID-19. For the latest information and developments on the outbreak in your country, the BPS recommends Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) websites.

