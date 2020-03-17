Bentham Science announces an important new journal, 'Coronaviruses'

Bentham Science announces a new journal, "Coronaviruses" to cover the latest research on coronaviruses, related outbreak and the methods employed to treat coronavirus infections. Every article in the first volume of the journal will be published as Open Access (Free-to-download).

Coronaviruses will publish original research articles, letters, reviews/mini-reviews and guest edited thematic issues on all aspects of coronaviruses such as their origins, types, transmission, pathogenesis, epidemiological, demographic, clinical and genomic characteristics etc. The Journal will also cover case reports and studies on outbreak of coronaviruses, their symptoms, related diseases, prevention, treatment regimens and development of new drugs.

The journal will be essential reading for virologists, epidemiologists, microbiologists and healthcare workers interested in the latest information about coronaviridae.

###