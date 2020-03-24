Bentham Science announces new multidisciplinary journal, 'Current Chinese Science'

Bentham Science announces an important new multidisciplinary journal, Current Chinese Science. This will be the world's largest journal with over 4,000 leading Chinese scientists involved on its editorial board.

Current Chinese Science is a peer reviewed journal with over 70 sections headed by leading Chinese scientists as Co-Editors. The journal will cover important and emerging fields in agriculture, science, engineering, medicine and other areas. The journal aims to provide researchers and scholars a strong platform to publish their work and share their findings with readers around the world. The Honorary Editors of the journal are Prof. Ferid Murad (Nobel Laureate) and Prof. Atta-Ur-Rahman, FRS (Academician Chinese Academy of Sciences, and UNESCO Science Laureate).

The journal will be essential reading for scientists and scholars involved in a variety of scientific disciplines, largely reflecting the tremendous scientific progress being made in China. Every article in the first volume of Current Chinese Science will be published as Open Access (Free-to-download).

Visit the journal website for further details: currentchinesescience.com

