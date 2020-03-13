COVID-19 Tracking Survey: Who do New Yorkers trust during the Coronavirus outbreak?

New York, NY | Researchers from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) and Emerson College are rolling out a weekly survey to capture where New Yorkers get information on COVID-19, how they perceive their personal risk, and what actions they are taking to protect themselves.

The COVID-19 Tracking Survey is designed by CUNY SPH in collaboration with the Journal of Health Communication, a peer-reviewed publication edited by CUNY SPH Distinguished Lecturer Scott Ratzan, MD. Professor Spencer Kimball of Emerson Polling will provide technical consultation and conduct this survey with a representative sample of over 1000 New York adults via phone and online.

Survey questions will include:

What do you think are your chances of getting sick with Coronavirus?

Do you have a regular healthcare provider?

Have you ever shared information on Coronavirus on social media without knowing if it was accurate?

What is your most trusted source for information about Coronavirus?

CUNY SPH will report on the first round of the survey's findings in the Journal of Health Communication and at sph.cuny.edu/news on Monday, March 16 at 12pm. A media advisory with the survey results will also be sent.

"In our role as the public school of public health in New York City, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our city and state," says CUNY SPH Dean Ayman El-Mohandes. "This is an effort from our research scientists to communicate to all concerned parties, through a representative polling survey, perceptions, sources of information, and changes in behavior of NYC and NYS residents related to the epidemic." -

