A Giant Right Atrial Myxoma with Blood Supply from the Left and Right Coronary Arteries: Once in a Blue Moon

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0566 , Yichao Xiao, Zhenfei Fang, Xinqun Hu, Qiming Liu, Zhaowei Zhu, Na Liu, Xiaofan Peng and Shenghua Zhou from the Department of Cardiology, The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China consider Cardiac myxomas.

In this case report the authors discuss cardiac myxomas, which are the commonest primary benign cardiac tumors, they are extremely rare, with an incidence ranging from 0.0017 to 0.19% and only about one-fifth of them originate from the right chambers of the heart. A 60-year-old woman was admitted because of recurrent attacks of chest tightness and shortness of breath. Transthoracic echocardiography detected a giant mass in the right atrium; myxoma was indicated by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose PET/CT. Preoperative selective coronary angiography was performed to assess the extent and severity of coronary stenosis, and showed a strongly neovascularized right atrial mass supplied by two feeding vessels with multiple branches from the left and right coronary arteries. The myxoma was successfully excised with open heart surgery and the patient was free of myxoma recurrence during the 3-year follow-up.

